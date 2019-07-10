NetBSD Working On DRM ioctl Support, Eventually To Allow Steam On Linux Gaming Support
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 10 July 2019 at 04:38 PM EDT. 2 Comments
BSD --
In addition to better Wine support on NetBSD thanks to Google Summer of Code 2019, another student developer has been working on DRM ioctl support including when running their Linux emulation packages. Ultimately the hope is they can run the Steam Linux binary on NetBSD to enjoy gaming with DRM+Mesa.

Student developer Surya P has been working on this DRM ioctl support for the NetBSD kernel, both for native calls and through their Linux emulation layer. Progress is being made and currently they are working on getting their openSUSE 13.1 packages and hardware rendering from emulation to work.

Once all the key functionality is in place, the student will be focusing on Steam support and its dependencies. If all goes well, that could vastly improve NetBSD gaming prospects this year and jives nicely with their Wine support improvements too.

More details over on the NetBSD blog.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD 11.3 Officially Released With Random Improvements, Updated Components
NetBSD Is Seeing Better Wine Support Thanks To Google Summer of Code
FreeBSD's Release Engineering Lead Departs The Foundation
DragonFlyBSD Picks Up Radeon Performance Improvements With Latest Code Update
DragonFlyBSD 5.6.1 Released To Fix TTM & OpenSSH Problems
HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 Benchmarks On DragonFlyBSD 5.6
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone