NVIDIA 440.64 Driver Released With MX330/MX350 Support, Linux 5.6 Compatibility
NVIDIA
NVIDIA has issued another stable Linux driver release in their long-term 440 series.

The NVIDIA 440.64 driver released today provides support for the GeForce MX330 and GeForce MX350. The MX330 is an entry-level mobile GPU based on the aging GP108 Pascal GPU and not current-generation Turing architecture. The GeForce MX350 meanwhile is a step-up and based on the Pascal GP107, similar to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 mobile GPU.

The only other notable change with the NVIDIA 440.64 Linux driver is adding support for the Linux 5.6 kernel, at least with the release candidates up to this point assuming no more API breaks for the back-half of the kernel cycle.

The NVIDIA 440.64 Linux driver is available at NVIDIA.com.
