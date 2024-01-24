NVIDIA 550 Linux Beta Driver Released With Many Fixes, VR Displays & Better (X)Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 24 January 2024 at 09:00 AM EST. 3 Comments
NVIDIA
For going along with today's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card launch (Linux review in the days ahead due to late arrival of my RTX 40 series hardware), NVIDIA has published their first R550 series Linux driver beta. The NVIDIA 550.40.07 Linux driver is now available with many bug fixes and a few new features.

The NVIDIA R550 Linux driver is bringing support for R8 / GR88 / YCbCr GBM formats, using transparent huge pages for the .text section where available, experimental support for HDMI 10-bits per component, support for PRIME render offload to the Vulkan Wayland WSI, beta quality support for GeForce and Workstation GPUs on the Open Kernel Modules, experimental support for run-time D3 power management for desktop GPUs, various new Vulkan extensions, support for VR displays such as the SteamVR platform on Wayland compositors via DRM leasing, support for the VDPAU video acceleration on XWayland, and other changes.

Overall this is quite a big driver update for NVIDIA's proprietary Linux graphics driver especially as it concerns (X)Wayland support.

NVIDIA R550 Beta


The full list of NVIDIA R550 Linux beta driver fixes and other changes via NVIDIA.com. With a stack of new NVIDIA GPUs here, some fresh RTX 40 series benchmarks and looking at the R550 series Linux performance soon on Phoronix.
3 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.4 Released With Updated DXVK, Performance Improvements & Fixes
NVIDIA's Open-Source Kernel Driver & Maturing Wayland Support Were Great In 2023
NVIDIA 545.29.06 Linux Driver Released With Source 2 Engine Fix On XWayland
NVIDIA Pushes 62MB Of GSP Binary Firmware Blobs Into Linux-Firmware.Git
NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.11 Delivers Various Fixes
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Ship With Some Extra GNOME Performance Optimizations
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40
Linux 6.8 Merges Fix For Recent Performance Regression Spotted By Linus Torvalds