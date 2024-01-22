NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.4 Released With Updated DXVK, Performance Improvements & Fixes

As part of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series launch RTX Remix was announced for helping game modders remaster older game titles for RTX/ray-tracing. RTX Remix 0.1 debuted last April as the initial version of their software to provide path-tracing support for classic games. Out today is the latest work for helping to remaster classic games with the debut of RTX Remix 0.4.

The NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.4 release has an updated DXVK implementation for translating Direct3D calls to Vulkan. Plus the DXVK code for RTX Remix has a number of fixes like addressing capture-related problems, geometry corruption, stability issues, and more. There is also improved performance for terrain baking, improved parallax occlusion mapping, better anti-culling for in-game lights, and other enhancements.

Over on the bridge side of RTX Remix, the v0.4 release has several other fixes as well. Downloads and more details on today's RTX Remix 0.4 release via NVIDIA GameWorks on GitHub.
