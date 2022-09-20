NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 40 Series With Much Better Ray-Tracing Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 September 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT. 26 Comments
NVIDIA --
Jensen Huang's GTC keynote is exciting as always and he just announced the GeForce RTX 40 series along with a host of other announcements for marking this week's NVIDIA event.

Some of the key GTC 2022 keynote highlights include:

- Ada Lovelace was announced for 3rd generation RTX GPUs built on TSMC 4N process and features over 76 billion transistors.

- Lovelace brings Shader Execution Reordering for much faster ray-tracing for rescheduling shader workloads on the fly for better efficiency. "As big of an innovation as out-of-order CPUs", says Jensen.

- DLSS 3 was announced for much better AI upscaling performance and quality. DLSS 3 is said to boost game performance by up to 4x. DLSS 3 can support both CPU-limited and GPU-limited games more efficiently. "One of our greatest rendering innovations ever", proclaims Jensen.

- Portal RTX was announced for remastering Valve's Portal game with Omniverse.

- RTX Remix was announced for release shortly after the Ada launch to help game modders remaster games for RTX/ray-tracing.

- Ada is said to be 2x faster for rasterized games and 4x faster for ray-tracing games.


- The RTX 4090 features 24GB of G6X memory, 2~4x faster than a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and $1599 USD price-tag. The GeForce RTX 4090 will be available on 12 October.

- The GeForce RTX 4080 is 2~4x faster than the RTX 3080 Ti, pricing starts at $899 USD.

- The GeForce RTX 40 series features dual NVENC video encoders, including accelerated AV1 encoding.

More details on the GeForce RTX 40 series via NVIDIA.com.

Stay tuned for Linux benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 40 series next month on Phoronix.

26 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Announces Open-Source CV-CUDA Project
NVIDIA Working To Make Linux Safer For Cars, Robots & Other Safety Critical Environments
EVGA - Long-Time NVIDIA Partner - Ending Graphics Card Production
NVIDIA JetPack 5.0.2 Released With Production Support For AGX Orin
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
NVIDIA Releases CUDA 11.7 U1 With Support For RHEL 9.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Linux's Display Brightness/Backlight Interface Is Finally Being Overhauled