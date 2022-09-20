NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 40 Series With Much Better Ray-Tracing Performance

Jensen Huang's GTC keynote is exciting as always and he just announced the GeForce RTX 40 series along with a host of other announcements for marking this week's NVIDIA event.Some of the key GTC 2022 keynote highlights include:- Ada Lovelace was announced for 3rd generation RTX GPUs built on TSMC 4N process and features over 76 billion transistors.- Lovelace brings Shader Execution Reordering for much faster ray-tracing for rescheduling shader workloads on the fly for better efficiency. "As big of an innovation as out-of-order CPUs", says Jensen.- DLSS 3 was announced for much better AI upscaling performance and quality. DLSS 3 is said to boost game performance by up to 4x. DLSS 3 can support both CPU-limited and GPU-limited games more efficiently. "One of our greatest rendering innovations ever", proclaims Jensen.- Portal RTX was announced for remastering Valve's Portal game with Omniverse.- RTX Remix was announced for release shortly after the Ada launch to help game modders remaster games for RTX/ray-tracing.- Ada is said to be 2x faster for rasterized games and 4x faster for ray-tracing games.

- The RTX 4090 features 24GB of G6X memory, 2~4x faster than a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and $1599 USD price-tag. The GeForce RTX 4090 will be available on 12 October.- The GeForce RTX 4080 is 2~4x faster than the RTX 3080 Ti, pricing starts at $899 USD.- The GeForce RTX 40 series features dual NVENC video encoders, including accelerated AV1 encoding.More details on the GeForce RTX 40 series via NVIDIA.com Stay tuned for Linux benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 40 series next month on Phoronix.