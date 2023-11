NVIDIA 545.29.06 Linux Driver Released With Source 2 Engine Fix On XWayland

- Fixed a regression that prevented setting backlight brightness levels.

- Fixed a bug that could lead to UI corruption in nvidia-installer on systems with more than one initramfs file per kernel.

- Fixed a bug that caused games built on the Source 2 engine to hang when running under Xwayland.

Ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday extended weekend, NVIDIA Linux engineers published their 545.29.06 Linux driver as the latest bug-fix release in the R545 series.The NVIDIA 545.29.06 Linux driver has just three listed fixes. Presumably this small update is being pushed out due to the popularity of Valve's Source 2 Engine due to Counter-Strike 2. The release highlights include:If any of those bugs affect your Linux system(s), you can download the new proprietary driver update at NVIDIA.com