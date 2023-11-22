NVIDIA 545.29.06 Linux Driver Released With Source 2 Engine Fix On XWayland

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 22 November 2023 at 08:45 AM EST. 8 Comments
Ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday extended weekend, NVIDIA Linux engineers published their 545.29.06 Linux driver as the latest bug-fix release in the R545 series.

The NVIDIA 545.29.06 Linux driver has just three listed fixes. Presumably this small update is being pushed out due to the popularity of Valve's Source 2 Engine due to Counter-Strike 2. The release highlights include:
- Fixed a regression that prevented setting backlight brightness levels.
- Fixed a bug that could lead to UI corruption in nvidia-installer on systems with more than one initramfs file per kernel.
- Fixed a bug that caused games built on the Source 2 engine to hang when running under Xwayland.

If any of those bugs affect your Linux system(s), you can download the new proprietary driver update at NVIDIA.com.
