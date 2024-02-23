Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA 550.54.14 Release Brings R550 Series Linux Driver To Stable
Almost exactly one month ago was the first NVIDIA 550 Linux driver beta and today it's been rolled out in stable form with the NVIDIA 550.54.14 binary driver release.
The R550 Linux driver brings many fixes, various new Vulkan extensions, R8 / GR88 / YCbCr GBM format support, HDR improvements, PRIME render offload for the Vulkan Wayland WSI, and many other improvements. It's a feature-heavy driver improvement for those using the proprietary NVIDIA graphics driver on Linux.
Over last month's beta release, the NVIDIA 550.54.14 driver additionally has bug fixes around HDMI FRL, window decoration corruption under GNOME, Xid errors with games like Hogwarts Legacy and Forza Horizon 4 on Steam Play, and various Vulkan fixes.
Plus this production driver release brings support for the Vulkan Video encode extensions of VK_KHR_video_encode_queue, VK_KHR_video_encode_h264, VK_KHR_video_encode_h265 and VK_KHR_video_maintenance1. With Vulkan 1.3.274 in December the Vulkan Video encode extensions were promoted.
Downloads and more details on today's NVIDIA 550.54.14 stable Linux driver release via NVIDIA.com.