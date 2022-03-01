Mozilla Launches A New MDN, MDN Plus Coming Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 1 March 2022 at 09:15 AM EST. 10 Comments
The Mozilla Developer Network (MDN) has been an invaluable resource over the years for web developers with a plethora of open, detailed documentation on a wide variety of HTMl, CSS, and JavaScript features along with extensive Web API references. While MDN has suffered setbacks from recent Mozilla layoffs, today the organization is launching their new MDN and reaffirming that MDN Plus will be announced soon.

Launching today is a redesigned MDN that provides a visual refresh for this web documentation portal. MDN remains community-focused and open to all contributors. The redesigned MDN aims for better navigation among articles, a new logo, and other improvements.

There has been talk recently as well of Mozilla launching MDN Plus as a paid, premium service for the Mozilla Developer Network. Today's announcement confirms that MDN Plus is coming soon for those that want to "customize their MDN experience." It looks like MDN Plus will be available for $5 USD per month.


More details on today's MDN update via the Mozilla Hacks blog or head straight on over to developer.mozilla.org.
