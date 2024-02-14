Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Thunderbird Making Progress With Adopting Rust Code
Thunderbird developers are looking at using rust within the mail client much for the same reasons as the Servo web engine and growing number of other open-source projects do: memory safety provided by the language, performance, and the modularity and ecosystem of Rust and Cargo.
Thunderbird developers have been using Rust for overhauling the mail client's Microsoft Exchange support. Rust is proving useful for replacing a lot of old, unmaintained code within Thunderbird. The hope is that with the Rust transition they'll be replacing a lot of old and delicate code paths and improving the overall architecture.
Those wanting to learn more about Thunderbird beginning to gradually adopt the Rust programming language can find the FOSDEM 2024 presentation slides and video recording via FOSDEM.org.