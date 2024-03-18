Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Firefox 124 Now Available With Screen Wake Lock API
Firefox 124 brings support on Android for HTML drag-and-drop API support when using a mouse, Firefox for Android also now has Pull to Refresh enabled by default, and then more generally for all platforms there is caret browsing mode support within the PDF viewer.
Firefox 124 also adds support for the Screen Wake Lock API, support for AbortSignal.any, and the ability to use HTTP(S) and relative URLs when creating WebSockets.
The Screen Wake Lock API is a way to prevent the device from dimming or locking the screen when the web page/app is running. This preventing of turning off the screen or dimming / locking can be useful for media players, map navigation, ebooks, QR/barcode displays, and similar scenarios where you wouldn't logically want your screen interrupted. For those concerned about malicious/nefarious use of the Screen Wake Lock API, it's controlled via the Permissions Policy directive. Google has been supporting the Screen Wake Lock API on Chrome all the way back to v84.
The generic Linux binaries as well as Debian package of the Firefox 124.0 release is available via Mozilla.org ahead of tomorrow's official debut.