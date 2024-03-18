Firefox 124 Now Available With Screen Wake Lock API

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 18 March 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT. 3 Comments
MOZILLA
The Firefox 124.0 release binaries are now available ahead of the official release announcement tomorrow.

Firefox 124 brings support on Android for HTML drag-and-drop API support when using a mouse, Firefox for Android also now has Pull to Refresh enabled by default, and then more generally for all platforms there is caret browsing mode support within the PDF viewer.

Firefox 124 also adds support for the Screen Wake Lock API, support for AbortSignal.any, and the ability to use HTTP(S) and relative URLs when creating WebSockets.

Firefox 124.0 on Linux


The Screen Wake Lock API is a way to prevent the device from dimming or locking the screen when the web page/app is running. This preventing of turning off the screen or dimming / locking can be useful for media players, map navigation, ebooks, QR/barcode displays, and similar scenarios where you wouldn't logically want your screen interrupted. For those concerned about malicious/nefarious use of the Screen Wake Lock API, it's controlled via the Permissions Policy directive. Google has been supporting the Screen Wake Lock API on Chrome all the way back to v84.

The generic Linux binaries as well as Debian package of the Firefox 124.0 release is available via Mozilla.org ahead of tomorrow's official debut.
3 Comments
Related News
Mozilla Firefox 123.0 Available With Improved Translation Support, New Developer Features
Thunderbird Making Progress With Adopting Rust Code
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
Mozilla's Latest Plan To Make Money Is Mozilla Monitor Plus
Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Linux 6.9 Makes A Change To Satisfy Microsoft For EFI x86 Shim Loader Signing
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust
Dynamic Kernel Stacks Proposed For Linux With Big Memory Savings
Linus Torvalds Isn't Happy With Some Of The Bcachefs Code For Linux 6.9
AMD Makes HIP Ray-Tracing Open-Source
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Delivers Another Week Worth Of Bug Fixes
Btrfs Enjoys Performance Optimizations With Linux 6.9