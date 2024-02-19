Mozilla Firefox 123.0 Available With Improved Translation Support, New Developer Features

Firefox 123.0 binaries are available today ahead of the official announcement tomorrow for this newest monthly web browser update.Firefox 123 binaries for Linux and other platforms are available for download. Firefox 123 is another incremental step forward bringing translation enhancements and other web development platform additions, albeit mostly minor this time around. Some of the Firefox 123 enhancements include:- Firefox's local web page translation feature can now translate text within tooltips and text displayed within form controls.- Address bar settings are now displayed within the search section of Firefox Settings.- Firefox's Network Monitor can now save a response body to disk using the "Save Response As" context menu item.- Support for linear RGB interpolation for SVG gradients.- Early Hints are now fully supported via Preload and Modulepreload support.- Support for declarative ShadowDOM.- The Web Authentication API now supports cross-origin credential creation.

Downloads for Firefox 123.0 are available from ftp.mozilla.org