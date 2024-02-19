Mozilla Firefox 123.0 Available With Improved Translation Support, New Developer Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 19 February 2024 at 09:03 AM EST. 8 Comments
MOZILLA
Firefox 123.0 binaries are available today ahead of the official announcement tomorrow for this newest monthly web browser update.

Firefox 123 binaries for Linux and other platforms are available for download. Firefox 123 is another incremental step forward bringing translation enhancements and other web development platform additions, albeit mostly minor this time around. Some of the Firefox 123 enhancements include:

- Firefox's local web page translation feature can now translate text within tooltips and text displayed within form controls.

- Address bar settings are now displayed within the search section of Firefox Settings.

- Firefox's Network Monitor can now save a response body to disk using the "Save Response As" context menu item.

- Support for linear RGB interpolation for SVG gradients.

- Early Hints are now fully supported via Preload and Modulepreload support.

- Support for declarative ShadowDOM.

- The Web Authentication API now supports cross-origin credential creation.

Firefox 123.0 on Ubuntu Linux


Downloads for Firefox 123.0 are available from ftp.mozilla.org.
8 Comments
Related News
Thunderbird Making Progress With Adopting Rust Code
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
Mozilla's Latest Plan To Make Money Is Mozilla Monitor Plus
Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes
New WiFi Authentication Vulnerabilities For Linux's IWD & WPA_Supplicant
GNOME Mutter 46 Beta A Win For Gamers & VM Users, Other Last Minute Changes Too
Meta Continues Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance