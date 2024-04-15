Firefox 125 Adds AV1 Support In Encrypted Media Extensions, Other New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 15 April 2024 at 09:55 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MOZILLA
Ahead of tomorrow's official release announcement, the Firefox 125.0 release binaries have been uploaded to the Mozilla mirror this morning. Firefox 125.0 brings a number of new features and developer additions -- more so than we've seen recently from the monthly Firefox releases.

Firefox 125 brings AV1 support to Encrypted Media Extensions (EME), highlighting in PDFs, convenient URL pasting in the address bar, and various other refinements. More of the Firefox 125 changes include:

- Firefox now prompts Canadian and US users to save their addresses upon submitting an address form so that it can be auto-filled in the future.

- Expanded download protection and more proactively blocking downloads from URLs that are considered potentially untrustworthy.

- A URL Paste Suggestion feature makes it easier to paste URLs into the address bar if there is a URL in the clipboard.

- An option to enable Web proxy Auto-Discovery while configured to use system proxy settings.

- Support for highlighting within PDFs.

- Support for the AV1 video codec with Encrypted Media Extensions.

- WebAssembly multi-memory mode is now enabled by default. WASM multi-memory lets modules use and import multiple independent linear memory regions.

- Support for Unicode text segmentation in JavaScript.

Firefox 125


The prior 125 beta notes outline more of the changes to find in this month's Firefox release. Those wanting to download the Firefox 125.0 release binaries right now -- either the generic Linux package or the Debian/Ubuntu package -- can find them on Mozilla.org.
5 Comments
Related News
Firefox 124 Now Available With Screen Wake Lock API
Mozilla Firefox 123.0 Available With Improved Translation Support, New Developer Features
Thunderbird Making Progress With Adopting Rust Code
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
Mozilla's Latest Plan To Make Money Is Mozilla Monitor Plus
Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
x86-64-v5? Questions Arise Over The Future Of x86-64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Arch Linux Increasing Its vm.max_map_count To Help Steam Play Games & Other Software
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
Open-Source Radeon Driver Enables Support For Vulkan Video H.264/H.265 Encode