Firefox 125 Adds AV1 Support In Encrypted Media Extensions, Other New Features
Firefox 125 brings AV1 support to Encrypted Media Extensions (EME), highlighting in PDFs, convenient URL pasting in the address bar, and various other refinements. More of the Firefox 125 changes include:
- Firefox now prompts Canadian and US users to save their addresses upon submitting an address form so that it can be auto-filled in the future.
- Expanded download protection and more proactively blocking downloads from URLs that are considered potentially untrustworthy.
- A URL Paste Suggestion feature makes it easier to paste URLs into the address bar if there is a URL in the clipboard.
- An option to enable Web proxy Auto-Discovery while configured to use system proxy settings.
- Support for highlighting within PDFs.
- Support for the AV1 video codec with Encrypted Media Extensions.
- WebAssembly multi-memory mode is now enabled by default. WASM multi-memory lets modules use and import multiple independent linear memory regions.
- Support for Unicode text segmentation in JavaScript.
The prior 125 beta notes outline more of the changes to find in this month's Firefox release. Those wanting to download the Firefox 125.0 release binaries right now -- either the generic Linux package or the Debian/Ubuntu package -- can find them on Mozilla.org.