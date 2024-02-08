Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 8 February 2024 at 10:40 AM EST. 26 Comments
MOZILLA
Mitchell Baker announced today she is stepping down as CEO of Mozilla Corporation but will retain the position of Mozilla Corporation Executive Chairwoman.

Stepping in as Mozilla CEO now at least through "the remainder of this year" is Laura Chambers. Laura Chambers has been on the Mozilla board for three years and has worked at Airbnb, PayPal, eBay, and other tech firms. She currently serves as CEO of Willow Innovations, Inc, a wearable smart breast pump company.

Firefox web browser


Laura Chambers will focus on the vision and strategy for the future of Mozilla Corporation as well as on outstanding execution. Today's announcement does note the "doubling down on our core products, like Firefox."

More details on the new interim Mozilla CEO and plans ahead via the Mozilla.org blog.
26 Comments
Related News
Mozilla's Latest Plan To Make Money Is Mozilla Monitor Plus
Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems