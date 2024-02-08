Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future

Mitchell Baker announced today she is stepping down as CEO of Mozilla Corporation but will retain the position of Mozilla Corporation Executive Chairwoman.Stepping in as Mozilla CEO now at least through "the remainder of this year" is Laura Chambers. Laura Chambers has been on the Mozilla board for three years and has worked at Airbnb, PayPal, eBay, and other tech firms. She currently serves as CEO of Willow Innovations, Inc, a wearable smart breast pump company.

Laura Chambers will focus on the vision and strategy for the future of Mozilla Corporation as well as on outstanding execution. Today's announcement does note the "doubling down on our core products, like Firefox."More details on the new interim Mozilla CEO and plans ahead via the Mozilla.org blog