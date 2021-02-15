Monado, the leading open-source project implementing The Khronos Group's OpenXR specification for AR/VR devices, is now officially considered a conformant implementation and is marked by its v21.0 release.
Monado 21.0 is approved by The Khronos Group in officially passing the OpenXR 1.0 conformance requirements set forth by the OpenXR test suite with a simulated device.
Monado 21.0 is the first conformant release in moving to a hybrid of semantic and date-based versioning. Included with Monado 21.0 is a SteamVR driver that supports using any of the Monado head-mounted display (HMD) and controller drivers for use inside SteamVR.
Monado 21.0 also features work towards a Windows port, improvements to the Android port, improved thread safety of the compositor, and a variety of other improvements.
More details on this Monado milestone via the Collabora blog. The main project site for this open-source OpenXR implementation is Monado.dev.
