Logic Supply Announces Karbon 700 Rugged Linux PC With Core / Xeon CPU Options
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 August 2019 at 09:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Earlier this summer we checked out the Logic Supply Karbon 300 as a well-built and very durable Linux-friendly PC for low-power environments. That Karbon 300 came equipped with a low-power Apollo Lake Atom processor while today the company announced the Karbon 700 with higher-wattage Core and Xeon CPU options for high performance IoT / edge computing.

The Karbon 700 series is built similarly well to the Karbon 300 series and a similar (but slightly larger) form factor while now being able to handle 35 Watt / 65 Watt Core CPUs or up to 80 Watt Xeon E "Coffeelake" processors.


The Karbon 700 can also handle up to 16GB of RAM, multiple NVMe/SATA drives, WiFi, PoE, multiple Ethernet ports, and more. Pricing on this rugged PC starts out at $1310 USD. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is offered as officially supported alongside Windows 10 while other modern Linux distributions should ultimately work fine as well with this Coffeelake hardware. The Karbon 700 aims to go up along the likes of the CompuLab Airtop 3 for rugged, industrial-grade Linux-friendly hardware.

More details on the Karbon 700 series via LogicSupply.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Open-Source GPU Drivers For Embedded Have Been Improving But RE'ing Take A While
Ampere Computing Is Keeping Close Track Of The Linux Performance For Their ARM Servers
Parallel CPU Microcode Updates Being Restored To Help Large Core Count Servers
Librem 5 August Update - More Software Progress, No Word On Q3 Shipping
Dell XPS 7390 Developer Edition Announced - Intel Comet Lake With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Raptor Computing Systems Planning To Launch New ATX POWER9 Board With OpenCAPI
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers