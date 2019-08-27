Logic Supply Announces Karbon 700 Rugged Linux PC With Core / Xeon CPU Options

Earlier this summer we checked out the Logic Supply Karbon 300 as a well-built and very durable Linux-friendly PC for low-power environments. That Karbon 300 came equipped with a low-power Apollo Lake Atom processor while today the company announced the Karbon 700 with higher-wattage Core and Xeon CPU options for high performance IoT / edge computing.
The Karbon 700 series is built similarly well to the Karbon 300 series and a similar (but slightly larger) form factor while now being able to handle 35 Watt / 65 Watt Core CPUs or up to 80 Watt Xeon E "Coffeelake" processors.
The Karbon 700 can also handle up to 16GB of RAM, multiple NVMe/SATA drives, WiFi, PoE, multiple Ethernet ports, and more. Pricing on this rugged PC starts out at $1310 USD. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is offered as officially supported alongside Windows 10 while other modern Linux distributions should ultimately work fine as well with this Coffeelake hardware. The Karbon 700 aims to go up along the likes of the CompuLab Airtop 3 for rugged, industrial-grade Linux-friendly hardware.
More details on the Karbon 700 series via LogicSupply.com.
