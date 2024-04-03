Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rockchip NPU Open-Source Driver Taking Shape, Will Aim For Upstream Accel Driver
Vizoso has managed to enable real-time object detection using the NPU on the Rockchip RK3588 SoC with around 30 FPS performance using the SSSDLite MobileDet model.
Now that real-time object detection is working and the Rockchip open-source driver proving useful, next he's going to be focusing on writing a replacement kernel driver. The open-source kernel driver will be designed from the start to be suitable for upstreaming into the mainline Linux kernel as part of the "accel" accelerator subsystem.
In his blog post he notes there is still a lot of work remaining but work on this Rockchip open-source NPU effort is advancing quickly.