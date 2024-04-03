Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
TUXEDO Computers Launches First Linux Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
The TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen 2 has been announced today and will begin shipping in June. This all-aluminum chassis laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS SoC with AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete graphics, 1440p display, up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and up to 8TB of NVMe storage. Besides this being TUXEDO's first AMD Hawk Point offering for the Ryzen 8000 series, I believe this is the first I've seen of any Linux laptop vendor offering these very latest AMD SoCs albeit only a relatively small upgrade over the Ryzen 7840 series.
The Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" SOC is 8-cores / 16-threads with a 3.8GHz base frequency and 5.1GHz turbo frequency like the prior 7840HS. There is the improved Ryzen AI with the Hawk Point SoCs for those interested in making use of AMD's newer out-of-tree but open-source XDNA Linux driver.
Pricing on the Sirius 16 Gen 2 starts out at 1,666 EUR with pre-orders now open and will begin shipping in June. Those wishing to learn more about this new TUXEDO Computers laptop powered by the Ryzen 7 8845HS can do so at TUXEDOComputers.com.