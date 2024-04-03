TUXEDO Computers Launches First Linux Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

While TUXEDO Computers has already been offering powerful AMD Zen 4 laptops such as the Pulse 14 Gen 3 with Ryzen 7 7840HS SoC, today the Bavarian company announced their first Ryzen 8000 series mobile laptop.

The TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen 2 has been announced today and will begin shipping in June. This all-aluminum chassis laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS SoC with AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete graphics, 1440p display, up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and up to 8TB of NVMe storage. Besides this being TUXEDO's first AMD Hawk Point offering for the Ryzen 8000 series, I believe this is the first I've seen of any Linux laptop vendor offering these very latest AMD SoCs albeit only a relatively small upgrade over the Ryzen 7840 series.

Sirius 16 Gen 2


The Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" SOC is 8-cores / 16-threads with a 3.8GHz base frequency and 5.1GHz turbo frequency like the prior 7840HS. There is the improved Ryzen AI with the Hawk Point SoCs for those interested in making use of AMD's newer out-of-tree but open-source XDNA Linux driver.

Pricing on the Sirius 16 Gen 2 starts out at 1,666 EUR with pre-orders now open and will begin shipping in June. Those wishing to learn more about this new TUXEDO Computers laptop powered by the Ryzen 7 8845HS can do so at TUXEDOComputers.com.
