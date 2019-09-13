Support Is Being Worked On For Root File-System Support Over SMB Protocol
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 September 2019 at 07:23 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
A Phoronix reader pointed out recent patches by a SUSE engineer working on support for mounting root file-systems over SMB (Samba).

The proposed patches by Paulo Alcantara add a new CONFIG_CIFS_ROOT option for allowing SMB shares to be mounted as the root file-system via the CIFS kernel module. The cifsroot= and ip= kernel parameters are needed to ultimately specify the network details for connecting to the Samba server.

More details on this work can be found via this patch series including the first patch with more documentation on this support for root file-systems via Samba shares.

These patches aren't in the current CIFS for-next branch so it doesn't look like this functionality will be making it for Linux 5.4.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
F2FS Will Have Faster Case-Insensitive Lookups With Linux 5.4
Linux Benchmarks Of NVMe SSD Performance With Varying I/O Polling Queues
EROFS Is Graduating From Staging In Linux 5.4
VirtIO-FS File-System Driver Being Added For Linux 5.4
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Reiser4 File-System Port Updated For The Linux 5.1 + Linux 5.2 Kernels
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead