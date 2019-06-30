The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 June 2019 at 08:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
There have been Linux reports of problems pertaining to "8254 Clock Gating" going back a while but more so recently. This problem is some newer Intel Skylake~Apollolake derived systems particularly with Intel SoCs where certain systems ship with the 8254 PIT to be gated via a special register and up until now that has caused Linux to fail to boot.

With the PIT gating by default, Linux would fail to boot with a kernel panic over "IO-APIC + timer doesn't work!" But as this panic would happen before the frame-buffer is even setup, it would be hard for users to diagnose and workaround. There has been a workaround often of toggling the "8254 Clock Gating" option within the affected systems' BIOS. But now there's a kernel patch pending to make Linux happy in the no-8254 configuration.

The patch contains additional details for those interested. That fix is currently queuing in the x86/apic tree. Given an uptick in recent reports around "8254 clock gating" woes appearing in Google search results, good to see Linux getting fixed for these Intel systems.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux 5.3 To Support The $1,500 Wacom MobileStudio Pro Tablet
System76 Continues Advancing Coreboot Support, Adding UI For Firmware Updates
Years Late But Saitek R440 Force Racing Wheel Support Is On The Way For Linux
MSM DRM Adding Snapdragon 835 / Adreno 540 Support In Linux 5.3
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Official x86 Zhaoxin Processor Support Is Coming With Linux 5.3
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Linux Kernel "LOCKDOWN" Ported To Being An LSM, Still Undergoing Review