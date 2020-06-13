Linux 5.8 To Allow For Faster Xen 9pfs Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 June 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The Linux kernel's 9P protocol support with the in-development Linux 5.8 kernel will see the potential for faster performance with its Xen transport code.

The Xen transport for 9pfs provides simple network file-system/transfer support between Xen domains. The sole change for the kernel's 9P code in Linux 5.8 is one for the Xen transport code to increase the size of the XEN_9PFS_RING_ORDER.

The change of the ring order size for Xen 9pfs was made by a Xilinx engineer to the maximum value of 9 for performance reasons. Though with not all back-ends supporting order 9, special handling was done for supporting the maximum ring order possible. No performance numbers were shared as part of the commit besides acknowledging it should help with the Xen 9pfs transport performance.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8 To Support Emulating MLC NAND Flash Memory As SLC
F2FS Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8 With LZO-RLE, New Compression Knobs
Samsung Sends In Improvements To The exFAT File-System Driver For Linux 5.8
Reiser4/Reiser5 Updated For Linux 5.7 Kernel Compatibility
SMB3 Updates For Linux 5.8 Offer Better Performance For Large I/O
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements