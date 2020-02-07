Following the Linux 5.5 NFS client adding support for server-to-server cross-device offloaded copies, the NFSD side for Linux 5.6 is now enabling its portion of handling server-side copies.
With Linux 5.6, the NFSD portions are set to land for NFS server-side copy to avoid having to first copy files to a client system if wanting to transfer them to another NFS server. This, obviously, can provide a huge performance gain in making use of this NFSv4.2 COPY operation between servers.
But besides the target NFS server needing to be done over at least NFSv4.2, the inter_copy_offload_enable module but also be enabled.
In addition to the server-side copy (SSC) support, the NFSD changes for Linux 5.6 also include improvements to the file handle cache, better reporting of write errors, and rounding out Year 2038 changes.
