Linux 5.18-rc4 Released After Another Calm Week
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.18-rc4 and so far the kernel is looking good at this mid-stage of the development cycle.

Knock on wood, it's been another smooth week for Linux 5.18 development. Linus Torvalds noted in today's -rc4 announcement:
Fairly slow and calm week - which makes me just suspect that the other shoe will drop at some point.

But maybe things are just going really well this release. It's bound to happen _occasionally_, after all.

It's not only a fairly small set of commits, the diffstat is pretty small and flat too. The biggest single patch is literally killing off a zombie file that had already been deleted - well, renamed, really - once, but it didn't know to stay dead, and was resurrected by a merge mistake.

The changes are sprinkled all over, they just aren't all that big: arch updates (sound being the bulk of it, but "bulk" really is fairly misleading), some driver updates, a couple of filesystem fixes, memory management, networking, and some tooling (mainly a couple of selftests).

Linux 5.18 should be out around the end of May and the Linux 5.18 feature list is full of interesting changes.
