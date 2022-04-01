Linux 5.18 Makes Two Key Improvements To exFAT File-System Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 1 April 2022 at 01:39 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Ahead of the Linux 5.18 merge window ending this weekend, the driver for Microsoft's exFAT file-system saw its pull request today. There are just two patches this cycle for exFAT but both changes are significant.

The Linux 5.18 exFAT file-system driver updates include just two patches but at least are notable alterations.

First, exFAT on Linux 5.18+ adds an option to allow access to paths with trailing dots. Up to now the exFAT driver unconditionally stripped out trailing periods from path components while with Linux 5.18 that is being loosened up. The patch adds an exFAT "keep_last_dots" mount option to control whether or not trailing periods are stripped. This work was motivated by discovering that the FUSE exFAT driver allows trailing dots fine but the Linux kernel driver does not. More details in this patch.

The other patch for Linux 5.18 no longer clears VolumeDirty in writeback and important change to avoid shortening the life of the storage device.
Before this commit, VolumeDirty will be cleared first in writeback if 'dirsync' or 'sync' is not enabled. If the power is suddenly cut off after cleaning VolumeDirty but other updates are not written, the exFAT filesystem will not be able to detect the power failure in the next mount.

And VolumeDirty will be set again but not cleared when updating the parent directory. It means that BootSector will be written at least once in each write-back, which will shorten the life of the device.

That's it for the exFAT pull in Linux 5.18.
1 Comment
Related News
EXT4's Fast Commit Feature Faster & More Scalable With Linux 5.18
EROFS Read-Only Linux File-System Working Toward New Features
Ceph File-System Updates For Linux 5.18 Address A "Pretty Nasty Problem", Other Bugs
XFS Online Repair Functionality To Undergo A Massive Design Review
Linux 5.18 Moves Ahead With Deprecating ReiserFS
Linux 5.18's NFSD Adds Support For NFSv4 Birth Time File Attribute
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes
libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID
Linux 5.18 Moves Ahead With Deprecating ReiserFS