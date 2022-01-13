Linux 5.17 Lands Big Rewrite To FS-Cache & CacheFiles Driver Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 January 2022 at 05:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Being worked on since early 2020 by Red Hat's David Howells has been a rewrite to Linux's FS-Cache and CacheFiles code focusing on making it smaller and simpler while also presenting possible memory/performance advantages. That major rewrite has been merged now for Linux 5.17.

The FSCACHE is the general purpose cache code used by network file-systems and CacheFiles provides a caching back-end for mounted file-systems. This affects network file-systems like 9p, AFS, Ceph, and NFS. This Red Hat led rewrite to the code simplifies the code and cleans a lot of things up in the process as well as being more future-proof. Indeed with the rewrite merged on Wednesday there were 13k lines of existing code removed while adding just 7.2k lines of new code.


More details on this big FS-Cache/CacheFiles rewrite via the pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.17: Quicker Mount Times For XFS, Few New Features For EXT4
Btrfs Seeing Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.17
EXT4 Finally Picking Up Support For The Common Get/Set Label Ioctls
MDADM 4.2 Released For Managing Linux Software RAID
Linux 5.17 To Replace SHA1 With BLAKE2s For Faster & More Secure "Random"
FUSE Introducing Per-File DAX Option With Linux 5.17
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
Linux 5.16's Great Features Include FUTEX2, Folios, AMD Rembrandt, Intel AMX & Much More
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes
Fedora 36 Looking To Move Users Away From Legacy "ifcfg" Network Scripts
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting
Wine 7.0's Many Features From Better Theming To Improved HiDPI To New Joystick Driver