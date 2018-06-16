Coming out one day ahead of schedule is the Linux 4.18-rc1 kernel.
Linus Torvalds decided to cut the 4.18-rc1 release one day ahead of the normal two-week long merge window, thereby also marking the end to new feature work to be merged for Linux 4.18.
Linus Torvalds closed the merge window early since he's currently in Japan and will be on a boat / scuba diving on Sunday. He wrote of 4.18-rc1, "this release looks fairly regular - both in size and in behavior. We actually have managed to shrink things a bit more this release too, as people have clearly gotten excited about the whole 'let's remove old unused code'. It's not nearly as noticeable as it was for 4.17, but rc1 has actually caused a bit of shrinkage:"
Linux 4.18 is another exciting cycle with a lot of graphics driver improvements, excitement on the I/O front, and some more controversial work like merging Fscrypt Speck support and dropping the Lustre file-system from mainline.
My original feature overview on the prominent Linux 4.18 kernel changes will be up shortly and our usual kernel benchmarks coming up soon.
When running some stats on the Linux Git tree as of this Saturday night, from v4.17 to v4.18-rc1 there are 12479 files changed, 560339 insertions(+), 667549 deletions(-). So the Linux 4.18 kernel at this stage is about 107k lines of code lighter, thanks to the removal of Lustre and other clean-ups particularly in the staging area.
Lastly, some numbers when running CLOC on the Git tree as of 4.18-rc1 for some code statistics:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C 25781 2552992 2246815 12960039 C/C++ Header 18700 485302 895440 3632968 Assembly 1317 47194 106079 232658 JSON 189 0 0 102201 make 2378 8726 9436 37706 Perl 55 5415 3995 27298 Bourne Shell 345 5616 4979 24409 Python 108 3057 3335 17418 HTML 5 669 0 5492 yacc 9 700 375 4640 PO File 5 791 918 3061 lex 8 326 314 2007 C++ 7 285 77 1837 Bourne Again Shell 51 350 317 1710 awk 11 170 155 1384 Markdown 1 220 0 1077 TeX 1 108 3 915 Glade 1 58 0 603 NAnt script 2 157 0 601 Windows Module Definition 2 14 0 102 m4 1 15 1 95 XSLT 5 13 26 61 CSS 1 18 27 44 vim script 1 3 12 27 Ruby 1 4 0 25 INI 1 1 0 6 sed 1 2 5 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 48987 3112206 3272309 17058389 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
