Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 April 2018 at 05:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
While last week was the main power management feature updates for the Linux 4.17 kernel merge window that included the new ACPI TAD driver, Rafael Wysocki today sent in a secondary set of feature updates and it includes a rather significant development for Linux power and performance.

The kernel's idle loop has been reworked to prevent processors from spending too much time in shallow idle states. Following this significant code rework, there is the potential for power-savings while the system is idling as well as in select workloads.

Rafael reports that the idle power on some systems could drop by "10% or more", but that's not all. The performance of workloads where the idle loop overhead was previously significant could now see greater gains too.

All the details in this pull request from earlier today. I'll certainly be putting Linux 4.17 through a variety of power benchmarks on different hardware platforms once the merge window has passed this weekend... Stay tuned for some exciting Linux 4.17 kernel benchmarks given all the activity on many different fronts.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.16 Reaches Its First Point Release With Over 30 Fixes
The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
PCI, Crypto & Other Updates Head Into Linux 4.17
Matthew Garrett Elaborates More On Lockdown + Secure Boot Pairing
Linux 4.17's Staging Area Loses Some Weight
The Big DRM Pull Request Made It Into Linux 4.17
Popular News This Week
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Clear Linux Shedding More Light On Their "Magic" Performance Work
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
Fedora To Decide What To Do About GNOME 3.28's Auto-Suspend Default