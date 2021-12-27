LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 Available For Testing This Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.3 is due out in early February while for ensuring it will be another successful feature release to this open-source office suite, LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 was made available today for some nice holiday testing.

Just under one month since the LibreOffice 7.3 beta, the first release candidate was issued on Monday. Nearly 250 commits were made and more than 100 issues were fixed since the prior beta milestone.

LibreOffice 7.3 is introducing support in Writer for hyperlinks attached to shapes, Writer better tracks and indicates changes to text, various performance improvements, Bash-like auto-completion for Calc spreadsheets, a new bullet mode editing feature, and much more. As usual, LibreOffice 7.3 has many import/export improvements to its Microsoft Office DOC, DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX file format handling.


LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 is available for download if wanting to help test out this new version. The TDF Wiki has the tentative release notes outlining all of the big features/improvements coming in LibreOffice 7.3.
