LibreOffice 7.3 Beta Released With More Improvements For Microsoft Office Files
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 1 December 2021 at 08:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
The first beta of LibreOffice 7.3 is now available for testing as the next installment of this leading open-source, cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 7.3 Beta is the latest test candidate and comes with more than one thousand commits over 7.3 Alpha 1 from just over one month ago.

LibreOffice 7.3 adds support in Writer for hyperlinks attached to shapes, Writer better tracks and indicates changes to text, various performance improvements, Bash-like auto-completion for Calc spreadsheets, a new bullet mode editing feature, and much more.

LibreOffice 7.3 has many improvements to its Microsoft Office DOC, DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX file format handling for importing and exporting. See the tentative release notes for more information on all that is in store for LibreOffice 7.3.

LibreOffice 7.3 is expected for its stable debut in early February. Downloads and more details on today's 7.3 beta release via the Document Foundation QA blog.
1 Comment
