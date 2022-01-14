KDE Caps Off Plasma 5.24 Beta Week With More Wayland Fixes
In addition to shipping Plasma 5.24 beta this week, KDE developers remained busy working on Plasma 5.24 as well as other KDE desktop components.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary for what this leading free software project has been tackling for the past week. There is the seemingly never-ending work on the Plasma Wayland session and a wide variety of other fixes and enhancements to the desktop.

- KDE's Disks & Devices applet now allows the option for launching the KDE Partition Manager for a specified partition.

- Default application handling selection for geo:// (maps) and tel:// (telephone) links.

- Fixing a case for Plasma Wayland where KWin would randomly crash.

- The Help Center under Plasma Wayland will no longer randomly crash when moving the cursor or hovering over links.

- Opening and closing the Widget Explorer sidebar under Plasma Wayland no longer rearranges your windows.

- System Settings Font Manager is now available under the Plasma Wayland session.

- Turning off a monitor no longer sometimes causes the panels to disappear.

- Fixes for graphical glitches in multi-monitor setups.

- Crash fixes to the likes of Elisa and Gwenview.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
