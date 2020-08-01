KDE Ships 20.08 Application Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 August 2020 at 09:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
KDE has shipped their latest collection of applications with newest feature updates.

The KDE "20.08" application updates include changes like:

- Many improvements to the Dolphin file manager to improve its usability and a number of refinements that make it feel more polished.

- A number of minor usability improvements to the Konsole terminal application.

- User interface work and other fixes to the Elisa music player.

- Fixes for the Okular document viewer.

- The recently released digiKam 7.0 with deep learning powered faces management and other features.

- Many other application updates and fixes.

More details on the KDE August 2020 applications updates via KDE.org.
1 Comment
Related News
More Wayland Fixes Pile On For KDE Plasma 5.20
KDE Developers End July With More Improvements For Plasma 5.20
KDE Plasma 5.20 To Bring Working Screen Recording / Screencasting On Wayland
digiKam 7.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Embraces Deep Learning, Improved HEIF Support
KDE Developers Beating The Summer Heat By Fixing Up Recent Regressions
KDE's Konsole Continues Seeing New Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell