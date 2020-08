KDE has shipped their latest collection of applications with newest feature updates.The KDE "20.08" application updates include changes like:- Many improvements to the Dolphin file manager to improve its usability and a number of refinements that make it feel more polished.- A number of minor usability improvements to the Konsole terminal application.- User interface work and other fixes to the Elisa music player.- Fixes for the Okular document viewer.- The recently released digiKam 7.0 with deep learning powered faces management and other features.- Many other application updates and fixes.More details on the KDE August 2020 applications updates via KDE.org