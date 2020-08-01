The KDE "20.08" application updates include changes like:
- Many improvements to the Dolphin file manager to improve its usability and a number of refinements that make it feel more polished.
- A number of minor usability improvements to the Konsole terminal application.
- User interface work and other fixes to the Elisa music player.
- Fixes for the Okular document viewer.
- The recently released digiKam 7.0 with deep learning powered faces management and other features.
- Many other application updates and fixes.
More details on the KDE August 2020 applications updates via KDE.org.