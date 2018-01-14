The crew responsible for the open-source Godot cross-platform game engine have announced the 3.0 Release Candidate ahead of the imminent stable release of this major update.
Godot 3.0 has been in planning and development for about two years and it has shaped up to be quite a significant step forward for this compelling open-source 2D/3D game engine. Godot 3.0 rolls out improvements to its 3D renderer, initial support for WebGL 2.0 and WebAssembly for running games in modern web browsers, low-level engine improvements, better scripting abilities, and an assortment of other work.
The Godot team is hoping to release 3.0 final by the end of the month while this Sunday they pushed out 3.0 RC1. Game developers and gamers can learn more about this release candidate by visiting GodotEngine.org.
