GhostBSD 20.04 is out as the newest monthly update to this desktop-focused operating system built off the FreeBSD base.
Besides updating against the latest kernel and FreeBSD package updates, GhostBSD 20.04 has added the 4k block size default when creating a ZFS partition with the installer's partition editor, replaced gnome-mount/hald with devd, improved the auto-create partition option, new boot loader options, and various other fixes and improvements.
More details on all of the changes for this great FreeBSD-based desktop OS running the MATE desktop environment by default via GhostBSD.org.
