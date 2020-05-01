GhostBSD 20.04 Released With Fixes, Updated Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 1 May 2020 at 06:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
GhostBSD 20.04 is out as the newest monthly update to this desktop-focused operating system built off the FreeBSD base.

Besides updating against the latest kernel and FreeBSD package updates, GhostBSD 20.04 has added the 4k block size default when creating a ZFS partition with the installer's partition editor, replaced gnome-mount/hald with devd, improved the auto-create partition option, new boot loader options, and various other fixes and improvements.

More details on all of the changes for this great FreeBSD-based desktop OS running the MATE desktop environment by default via GhostBSD.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
NetBSD Working On Better OSS Compatibility / Translation Layer, Encouraging Native API Use
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
FreeBSD On Laptops Is Still A Big Challenge But The Slimbook Could Soon Be Running Well
FreeBSD Is Off To A Solid Start For 2020
NetBSD 8.2 Released With Fix For Ryzen USB Issues, Fix For Booting Single Core CPUs
GhostBSD 20.03 Is Out As The Latest Monthly Update To This Desktop BSD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now Available For Download
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support