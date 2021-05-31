One of Valve's many open-source projects is GameNetworkingSockets as a basic transport layer for games to handle UDP-based messaging, P2P networking, encryption, IPv6, and other network handling functionality of particular use to games / game engines.
GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 was released on Sunday as the newest feature release. Notable with GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 is better performance thanks to a new fine-grained locking strategy to reduce locking contention. GameNetworkingSockets previously suffered from major locking contention issues that hampered its scalability especially across multiple threads. This long-standing issue with GameNetworkingSockets should now be addressed.
GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 also adds an ISteamNetworkingMessages interface, header files are compatible with the Steamworks SDK headers, and various bug fixes and other minor improvements.
More details on Valve's GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 release via GitHub.
