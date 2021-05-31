Valve's GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 Released With Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 31 May 2021 at 08:05 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VALVE --
One of Valve's many open-source projects is GameNetworkingSockets as a basic transport layer for games to handle UDP-based messaging, P2P networking, encryption, IPv6, and other network handling functionality of particular use to games / game engines.

GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 was released on Sunday as the newest feature release. Notable with GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 is better performance thanks to a new fine-grained locking strategy to reduce locking contention. GameNetworkingSockets previously suffered from major locking contention issues that hampered its scalability especially across multiple threads. This long-standing issue with GameNetworkingSockets should now be addressed.

GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 also adds an ISteamNetworkingMessages interface, header files are compatible with the Steamworks SDK headers, and various bug fixes and other minor improvements.

More details on Valve's GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 release via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
CS:GO Trust Factor Fixed For Linux Gamers With Mesa Drivers
Steam on Linux Gaming Marketshare Steady For April
VKD3D-Proton 2.3 Released With Early DXR Support, Performance Improvements
Steam On Linux Ends Q1'2021 Still Below 1% Marketshare
Proton 6.3-1 Released With More Windows Games Now Running On Linux / Steam Play
Steam Adds Support For The Single-File Mesa Shader Cache
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
Red Hat Scores A Huge DM Optimization For Linux 5.14