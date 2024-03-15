VKD3D-Proton 2.12 Released With Initial Support For NVIDIA Reflex

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 March 2024 at 01:04 PM EDT. 9 Comments
VKD3D-Proton 2.12 is out today as the newest version of this software used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) for implementing Direct3D 12 over the Vulkan API. With VKD3D-proton 2.12 is initial support for NVIDIA Reflex technology along with various other features.

The listed new features of VKD3D-Proton 2.12 are:
- Implement support for NVIDIA Reflex through VK_NV_low_latency2. Thanks to NVIDIA for contributing implementation
- Implement D3D12 render pass API (tier 0)
- Implement ID3D12DeviceRemovedExtendedDataSettings stubs. Fixes some games that rely on this existing
- Implement VK_EXT_device_fault. Makes it possible to grab fault information and vendor binary if supported
- Implement VK_EXT_swapchain_maintenance1
Allows seamless transition between V-Sync and tearing present modes without stutter
Implemented on both Mesa and NV drivers
- Expose Shader Model 6.7 by default if VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence and VK_KHR_shader_quad_control are supported
- Add optimized descriptor copy path on Intel Arc GPUs that support VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer
- Implement fallback for compute shader derivatives on NVIDIA Pascal and older GPUs.
- Allows exposing Shader Model 6.7 by default on Pascal as well (albeit with some known cases where it does not work).
- The workaround is expected to work with any known use of SM 6.6 compute derivatives in the wild

NVIDIA Reflex is with capable games and hardware to optimize for a lower-latency gaming in conjunction with G-SYNC displays.

Plus it's great seeing Shader Model 6.7 by default for capable Vulkan drivers, the D3D12 Render Pass API, and other additions. Plus VKD3D-Proton 2.12 has a number of bug fixes, some performance optimizations, and various game-specific workarounds.

Valve Steam Deck


Downloads and more details on the just-released VKD3D-Proton 2.12 via GitHub.

Update: DXVK-NVAPI 0.7 was also released just now with NVIDIA Reflex for D3D12 support using the VKD3D-Proton entry points. There is also support for Latencyflex on non-NVIDIA GPUs for a few games via spoofing the Pascal architecture for non-NVIDIA GPUs. Plus various other updates and improvements.
9 Comments
