Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License

With Valve's release today of the Steam Audio SDK 4.5.2 they have made the software development kit fully open-source under an Apache 2.0 license.

Steam Audio 4.5.2 may not sound exciting in the context of a version number but as described in the release announcement is now "the first open source release of the Steam Audio SDK source code." The rest of this work in this Steam Audio SDK release amounts to bug fixes and other standard changes.

Steam Audio SDK logo


In a SteamCommunity.com announcement posted today entitled "Steam Audio Open Source Release", it notes:
"The entire Steam Audio codebase, including both the SDK and all plugins, is now released under the Apache 2.0 license. This allows developers to use Steam Audio in commercial products, and to modify or redistribute it under their own licensing terms without having to include source code. We welcome contributions from developers who would like to fix bugs or add features to Steam Audio."

Kudos to Valve on this fully open-source Steam Audio SDK, plug-ins included. Just the latest great open-source/Linux work from Valve.

Steam Audio is described by Valve as an immersive audio solution for games and VR. Plug-ins exist for Unity, Unreal Engine, and other game engines. This 3D sound API is promoted as a full-featured audio solution with real-time sound propagation, VR integration, great 3D audio capabilities, and more. More background information on Steam Audio via the project site.
