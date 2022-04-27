LVFS Launches "Fwupd Friendly Firmware" To Encourage OEMs/ODMs To Use Compatible ICs
Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 27 April 2022 at 07:52 AM EDT.
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) has launched Fwupd Friendly Firmware as a new initiative for selecting original equipment/device manufacturers to select ICs that already boast Fwupd plug-ins for easing the integration of firmware updating support under Linux.

For helping to move OEMs/ODMs towards ICs that already have Fwupd update potential, Fwupd Friendly Firmware has launched as the initiative. Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat also commented he hopes this will push the burden of Fwupd plug-in maintainership to the IHV rather than the OEM.

The initial list of Fwupd Friendly Firmware includes a number of VIA ICs from USB to DisplayPort controllers and two Realtek ICs so far for DisplayPort MST and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 controller. Obviously expect more hardware to appear moving forward.


The Fwupd Friendly Firmware may become well used and important especially with big names like Google requiring Fwupd support for "Designed For Chromebook" devices and other industry adoption/progress of Fwupd. LVFS has experienced huge growth and while starting off with more desktop/laptop hardware, has been making inroads for firmware updating of servers.

The Fwupd Friendly Firmware list of ICs can be found on fwupd.org.
