LVFS Launches "Fwupd Friendly Firmware" To Encourage OEMs/ODMs To Use Compatible ICs

The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) has launched Fwupd Friendly Firmware as a new initiative for selecting original equipment/device manufacturers to select ICs that already boast Fwupd plug-ins for easing the integration of firmware updating support under Linux.For helping to move OEMs/ODMs towards ICs that already have Fwupd update potential, Fwupd Friendly Firmware has launched as the initiative. Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat also commented he hopes this will push the burden of Fwupd plug-in maintainership to the IHV rather than the OEM.The initial list of Fwupd Friendly Firmware includes a number of VIA ICs from USB to DisplayPort controllers and two Realtek ICs so far for DisplayPort MST and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 controller. Obviously expect more hardware to appear moving forward.