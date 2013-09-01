Fwupd 1.9.13 Adds Support For Newer Acer USB Docks

Fwupd 1.9.13 was released today by Red Hat's Richard Hughes as the newest feature update to this open-source firmware updating solution for Linux systems and more.

Fwupd 1.9.13 adds support for the concept of a "test mode", various daemon handling improvements, and a variety of different fixes.

New hardware support for firmware updating with Fwupd 1.9.13 is now supporting the GoodWay Technology based Acer Dock. Both the Gen1 and Gen2 Acer USB docks relying on GoodWay are now supported thanks to this Fwupd contribution by a Realtek engineer.

Acer USB Dock


Downloads and more details on today's Fwupd 1.9.13 release can be found via GitHub.
