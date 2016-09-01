Fwupd 1.9.16 Adds Support For More USB Docks & Qualcomm Devices
Richard Hughes of Red Hat has published Fwupd 1.9.16 as the newest update to this open-source firmware updating solution for Linux systems that pairs with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for easy firmware redistribution.
Fwupd 1.9.16 is the release that now prefers Zstd over XZ compression due to slightly better performance and more trust in Zstandard than the recent security fiasco with XZ over a malicious backdoor being present.
Fwupd 1.9.16 also re-licenses a few remaining plug-in files to LGPL 2.1+, brings various bug fixes, and there are several new devices supported.
Fwupd 1.9.16 adds support for the Acer T34 and U33 USB docks, several Puya SPI chips are now supported, the VIA VL822 C0 USB 3.1 hub controller is now supported, and Qualcomm Series 5 Gen 1 / Gen 2 and Qualcomm Series 3 Gen 1 / Gen 2 devices are also now supported for firmware updating.
Downloads and more information on the Fwupd 1.9.16 update via GitHub.
5 Comments