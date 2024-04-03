Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fwupd Switches From XZ To Zstd Compression: More Trust & Slightly Better Performance
Fwupd has relied on XZ for compressing its large XML payload for speeding up network downloads and conserving CDN resources. XZ allowed for better compression than Gzip previously used. But out of an abundance of caution given concerns over the XZ project, Richard Hughes has now moved over to using Zstd instead.
Not only is Zstd more trustworthy but it ended up yielding compressed metadata around 3% smaller than XZ and is faster at decompressing the data too.
This change will go into the Fwupd release due out next week. More details on Fwupd moving from XZ to Zstd via this blog post.