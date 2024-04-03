Fwupd Switches From XZ To Zstd Compression: More Trust & Slightly Better Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 3 April 2024 at 06:40 AM EDT. 12 Comments
LVFS
Driven by the XZ security fiasco with malicious code aimed at remote code execution, more open-source projects are re-evaluating their dependence on XZ out of an abundance of caution. The latest to take action is the Fwupd Linux firmware updating utility with LVFS that will now prefer Zstd compression instead of XZ.

Fwupd has relied on XZ for compressing its large XML payload for speeding up network downloads and conserving CDN resources. XZ allowed for better compression than Gzip previously used. But out of an abundance of caution given concerns over the XZ project, Richard Hughes has now moved over to using Zstd instead.

Fwupd


Not only is Zstd more trustworthy but it ended up yielding compressed metadata around 3% smaller than XZ and is faster at decompressing the data too.

This change will go into the Fwupd release due out next week. More details on Fwupd moving from XZ to Zstd via this blog post.
12 Comments
Related News
LVFS/Fwupd Ponders 2025 Plans: Servers, Desktop Motherboards & More
Fwupd 1.9.13 Adds Support For Newer Acer USB Docks
Fwupd 1.9.12 Adds Support For More Devices & AMD CPU Checks Updated
Fwupd 1.9.11 Released With Support For New Algoltek & Luxshare USB Devices
LVFS Has Supplied More Than 100 Million Firmware Updates To Linux Users
Fwupd 1.9.10 Adds LoongArch Support & Firmware Updating For A ~$1k USD Web Camera
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
GitHub Disables The XZ Repository Following Today's Malicious Disclosure
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
Microsoft Engineer Sends Rust Linux Kernel Patches For In-Place Module Initialization