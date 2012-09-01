Fwupd 1.9.12 Adds Support For More Devices & AMD CPU Checks Updated

Red Hat's Richard Hughes has released Fwupd 1.9.12 as the newest update to this open-source firmware updating solution that is developed along with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for simplifying system firmware and peripheral/device firmware updates under Linux.

Fwupd 1.9.12 adds support for handling firmware updates on the AVer CAM340plus, a 4K web camera intended as a "huddle room camera" for conference rooms.

Acer CAM340+


The AVer VB342 Pro is also now supported as a professional conference camera with soundbar.... The AVer VB342 Pro retails for $1,299 USD. The VB342 Pro supports 4K@30 video, 3x optimal zoom, adjustable audio fence, automatic subject tracking, and other top-end features.

Acer VB342 Pro


Plus more Algoltek devices are supported by Fwupd 1.9.12.

The Fwupd 1.9.12 release also adds HTML pages for all man pages, support for modify-config options, updates AMD CPU checks around shadow stack (SHSTK) support and will now show Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET) support status on AMD systems, plus a variety of other bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on today's Fwupd 1.9.12 release via GitHub.
