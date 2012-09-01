Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Fwupd 1.9.12 Adds Support For More Devices & AMD CPU Checks Updated
Fwupd 1.9.12 adds support for handling firmware updates on the AVer CAM340plus, a 4K web camera intended as a "huddle room camera" for conference rooms.
The AVer VB342 Pro is also now supported as a professional conference camera with soundbar.... The AVer VB342 Pro retails for $1,299 USD. The VB342 Pro supports 4K@30 video, 3x optimal zoom, adjustable audio fence, automatic subject tracking, and other top-end features.
Plus more Algoltek devices are supported by Fwupd 1.9.12.
The Fwupd 1.9.12 release also adds HTML pages for all man pages, support for modify-config options, updates AMD CPU checks around shadow stack (SHSTK) support and will now show Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET) support status on AMD systems, plus a variety of other bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on today's Fwupd 1.9.12 release via GitHub.