Fwupd 1.9.12 Adds Support For More Devices & AMD CPU Checks Updated

Red Hat's Richard Hughes has released Fwupd 1.9.12 as the newest update to this open-source firmware updating solution that is developed along with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for simplifying system firmware and peripheral/device firmware updates under Linux.Fwupd 1.9.12 adds support for handling firmware updates on the AVer CAM340plus, a 4K web camera intended as a "huddle room camera" for conference rooms.

The AVer VB342 Pro is also now supported as a professional conference camera with soundbar.... The AVer VB342 Pro retails for $1,299 USD. The VB342 Pro supports 4K@30 video, 3x optimal zoom, adjustable audio fence, automatic subject tracking, and other top-end features.