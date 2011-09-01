Fwupd 1.9.11 Released With Support For New Algoltek & Luxshare USB Devices

3 January 2024
Last month LVFS/Fwupd celebrated serving more than 100 million firmware updates to Linux users while today Fwupd 1.9.11 has shipped as the latest update to this open-source firmware updating solution.

Fwupd 1.9.11 adds improved handling for ignoring recovery partitions during ESP selection, checking for CET and SMAP presence on AMD (non-Intel) x86 CPUs, faster Synaptics MST device enumeration, and a variety of other fixes. On the new hardware support front Fwupd 1.9.11 adds support for Algoltek USB devices and the Luxshare Quad USB4 Dock.

An engineer from Algoltek contributed the new Algoltek-USB plug-in for Fwupd to handle updating the Algoltek ASIC firmware. Initially this supports firmware updates for Algoltek's DisplayPort over USB-C to HDMI converter.

The Luxshare Quad USB4 Dock support for firmware updating comes via extending the Synaptics MST plug-in for supporting that dock. Fwupd previously was targeting Luxshare Quad support but in v1.9.11 additional changes are needed around the device requiring a manual restart after the firmware update to properly complete.

Fwupd in action


Fwupd 1.9.11 can be downloaded from GitHub.
