Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Fwupd 1.9.11 Released With Support For New Algoltek & Luxshare USB Devices
Fwupd 1.9.11 adds improved handling for ignoring recovery partitions during ESP selection, checking for CET and SMAP presence on AMD (non-Intel) x86 CPUs, faster Synaptics MST device enumeration, and a variety of other fixes. On the new hardware support front Fwupd 1.9.11 adds support for Algoltek USB devices and the Luxshare Quad USB4 Dock.
An engineer from Algoltek contributed the new Algoltek-USB plug-in for Fwupd to handle updating the Algoltek ASIC firmware. Initially this supports firmware updates for Algoltek's DisplayPort over USB-C to HDMI converter.
The Luxshare Quad USB4 Dock support for firmware updating comes via extending the Synaptics MST plug-in for supporting that dock. Fwupd previously was targeting Luxshare Quad support but in v1.9.11 additional changes are needed around the device requiring a manual restart after the firmware update to properly complete.
Fwupd 1.9.11 can be downloaded from GitHub.