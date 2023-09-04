Fwupd 1.9.5 Released With Optional Passim Support, Firmware Updating For New Devices
Fwupd 1.9.5 is out today as the newest version of this open-source software for enabling system and peripheral firmware updating under Linux that ties into the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS). With the Fwupd 1.9.5 some additional devices are now supported plus there are some other core improvements.
Red Hat's Richard Hughes continues to lead the developer of Fwupd/LVFS and this morning announced the new v1.9.5. release. With this new version there is now optional Fwupd support for the Passim local caching service. Richard Hughes recently announced Passim as a simple local caching server to help share files on a LAN. The intended use-case is to help with large organizations to allow for caching of LVFS metadata on the LAN rather than all the systems reaching out to the remote server. Passim is quite simple for now and with Fwupd 1.9.5 is the preliminary, optional support for enabling its usage.
Fwupd 1.9.5 also adds support for fwupdtool get-devices --json for dumping the JSON output of all detected devices by Fwupd and there are a number of bug-fixes throughout the code-base.
New devices supported by Fwupd beginning with the v1.9.5 release include:
- EPOS ADAPT 1x5
- Fibocom FM101
- Foxconn T99W373
- Genesys GL3525S USB Hub
- HP Rata/Remi BLE Mice
- Luxshare Quad USB4 Dock
- System76 Launch 3, Launch Heavy 3 and Thelio IO 2
Fwupd 1.9.5 downloads and more details via GitHub.
