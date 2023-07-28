Richard Hughes Developing New "Passim" Local Caching Server

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 28 July 2023 at 06:17 AM EDT. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Richard Hughes is the Red Hat developer who is most prominently known for leading the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) and Fwupd development as well as formerly being behind the ColorHug monitor color calibration hardware effort and PackageKit, among other open-source software. He's recently been developing a new software project called Passim that today he announced to the world.

Passim is a local caching server that leverages mDNS and advertises files by their SHA256 hash. The intent of this is to help share files on the local area network between computers. Passim allows limits on how long a file is kept cached or a limit for how many times it can be shared.

The Passim local caching server ultimately ties back into the LVFS: this could help organizations with many PCs by allowing much of the LVFS metadata to be cached on the LAN rather than each system repeatedly downloading the same metadata from the remote server.

Passim


For now Passim is quite simple and is serving the cached files over a single-threaded HTTP 1.0 server. Besides LVFS firmware update metadata, Passim could be used for easily sharing other software metadata such as for OS package managers.

While somewhat similar in nature to IPFS, Passim is focused only on sharing files with computers on your LAN and to do so very efficiently.

Those wishing to learn more about the Passim caching server can do so via Richard's blog. This GPLv2-licensed caching server can be downloaded on GitHub.
7 Comments
Related News
FreeRDP 3.0 Beta Brings AAD/AVD Authentication, WebSocket Transport
Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator
Meson 1.2 Build System Released
GIMP 2.99.16 Released As GIMP 3.0 RCs Near
Meta Releases Intermediate Graphics Library "IGL" Built Atop Vulkan, OpenGL
Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated After Long Hiatus
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Intel Details APX - Advanced Performance Extensions
AMD Linux Graphics No Longer Unusable For Blender Developers: 251 To 9 Seconds Speed-Up
Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator