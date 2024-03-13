LVFS/Fwupd Ponders 2025 Plans: Servers, Desktop Motherboards & More
Richard Hughes of Red Hat who leads development of the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) and Fwupd firmware updating utility is currently pondering plans for 2025. Among the ideas he's seeking input from the community is on whether the main focus should be on servers, desktop motherboards, laptops, or other removable hardware/peripherals.
LVFS has supplied more than 100 million firmware downloads to Linux users with LVFS+Fwupd supporting many Dell and Lenovo systems, a growing number of peripherals thanks in large part to Google ChromeOS support mandates, and a variety of other hardware. There's only been minor traction though so far in the server space and when it comes to PC/DIY desktop motherboard support.
Via Mastodon, Richard Hughes is seeking feedback from the community on what areas LVFS/Fwupd should focus on over the next year and if there are any particular devices users would like to see supported by this open-source firmware updating solution.
As of writing 35% of the respondents are after seeing more laptop support followed by 31% for desktop motherboards, 27% for removable hardware, and then just 7% for servers.
What do you hope to see LVFS/Fwupd conquer over the next year?
