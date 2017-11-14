FFmpeg Expands Its NVDEC CUDA-Accelerated Video Decoding
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 14 November 2017 at 04:27 AM EST. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
A few days back I wrote about FFmpeg picking up NVDEC-accelerated H.264 video decoding and since then more FFmpeg improvements have landed.

As mentioned in the earlier article, NVDEC is the newer NVIDIA video decoding interface that is succeeding their Linux-specific VDPAU in favor of the cross-platform, CUDA-based NVIDIA Video Codec SDK. There's also NVENC on the video encode side, while the recent FFmpeg work has been focused on the NVDEC GPU-based video decoding.

FFmpeg continues to maintain its VDPAU-based video decoding for existing NVIDIA GPUs, but as NVIDIA transitions to NVENC/NVDEC, FFmpeg is getting their support in order. After writing about the H.264 support a few days ago, VP9 and H.265/HEVC are also now supported via this multimedia library's NVDEC implementation.

The VP9 hardware acceleration landed just hours ago and for supporting this additional video format was about 200 lines of code. A separate commit has also added FFmpeg NVDEC support for 12-bit formats. There's also been a few other NVDEC updates in the FFmpeg code as well.

Look for this work to materialize in the upcoming FFmpeg 3.5 release.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
PGI Compiler 17.10 Released With CUDA 9.0 Support, OpenMP 4.5 Additions
NVIDIA 384.98 Linux Driver Update Adds New Teslas, Bug Fixes
GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Rolls Out To Battle The RX Vega 56, Linux Tests Forthcoming
NVIDIA 387.22 Linux Driver Released With GTX 1070 Ti Support
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Shipping In Early November
NVIDIA TX2 / Tegra186 Display Support Isn't Ready For Linux 4.15
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Oracle Linux Security Developer To AMD: "Smatch" Your Driver
More Than One Dozen USB Vulnerabilities Published For The Linux Kernel