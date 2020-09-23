Disman Continues Taking Shape As Display Management Library For X11/Wayland

Disman is the display management library forked from LibKScreen as part of KWinFT. Last week at XDC2020 an update was provided on this Qt/C++ library for display management.
KDE developer Roman Gilg presented on Disman at the 2020 X.Org Developers' Conference along with KDisplay as a GUI front-end interfacing with this library. Disman is capable of properly configuring multiple displays and working across different X11 windowing systems as well as compositors. Under Wayland, Disman supports the likes of wlr_output_management_unstable_v1, kwinft_output_management_unstable_v1, KDE's output management protocol, and D-Bus interfaces around it. This allows Disman to work seamlessly on X11 with RandR and under Wayland by the likes of KDE's KWin, the KWinFT fork, and also WLROOTS-based compositors.
While there is KDisplay as the leading front-end for interfacing with Disman, the library also has the command-line dismanctl.
Future plans for Disman include GNOME Mutter Wayland back-end support, detection/handling for docking of laptops, API cleanups, and then getting to a stable 1.0 release.
More details on Disman via Roman's presentation embedded above and the slide deck (PDF). Disman is hosted via GitLab.
