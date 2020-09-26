Debian 10.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes
While Debian 11 "Bullseye" is on the way for release next year, Debian 10.6 "Buster" is out this weekend as the latest stable installment for this GNU/Linux distribution.

As with all Debian point releases, Debian 10.6 is about shipping the latest stable bug/security fixes on the re-spun ISOs but no real changes otherwise.

Among the many security updates in 10.6 are for OpenJDK, Firefox ESR, Thunderbird, Nginx, X.Org Server, BIND9, Squid, Ghostscript, and many other common packages.

Debian 10.6 does pull in the latest Linux 4.19 kernel series updates, updates its PostgreSQL 11 server with a number of upstream fixes, and a variety of other fixes.

More details on the Debian 10.6 release and download links via Debian.org.
