The Virtual DebConf20 Kicks Off With A Number Of Interesting Debian Talks This Week

DebConf20 talks include the likes of covering APT-Repos, assembling Linux distributions, what's new in the Linux kernel and missing from Debian, Debian on mobile devices, FreedomBox, Lenovo and Debian relationship, an update on the GSoC projects, and a wide assortment of other talks. Outside of the technical talks DebConf is traditionally known for, there are also a number of talks on social matters like using free software to improve social equality, doing things together, moving to solar power, a poetry night, and more. See the DebConf 20 schedule here.
Video streams for this week's event are available via the homepage at debconf20.debconf.org.
The platinum sponsors this year are Lenovo, Infomaniak, Google, and Amazon AWS. Valve and HPE had been big sponsors of DebConf years ago but they remain off the sponsor list again this year.
No registration/sign-ups are required to view the Debian Conference video streams and all are welcome.