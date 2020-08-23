The Virtual DebConf20 Kicks Off With A Number Of Interesting Debian Talks This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 23 August 2020 at 07:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
The virtual DebConf 20 is happening now through 29 August. Due to COVID-19, the annual Debian Conference is happening exclusively as a virtual event for those wanting to watch a number of interesting Debian/Linux/FLOSS-related talks.

DebConf20 talks include the likes of covering APT-Repos, assembling Linux distributions, what's new in the Linux kernel and missing from Debian, Debian on mobile devices, FreedomBox, Lenovo and Debian relationship, an update on the GSoC projects, and a wide assortment of other talks. Outside of the technical talks DebConf is traditionally known for, there are also a number of talks on social matters like using free software to improve social equality, doing things together, moving to solar power, a poetry night, and more. See the DebConf 20 schedule here.


Video streams for this week's event are available via the homepage at debconf20.debconf.org.

The platinum sponsors this year are Lenovo, Infomaniak, Google, and Amazon AWS. Valve and HPE had been big sponsors of DebConf years ago but they remain off the sponsor list again this year.

No registration/sign-ups are required to view the Debian Conference video streams and all are welcome.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Debian GNU/Linux Turns 27 Years Old
Artwork Help Is Needed For Debian 11 "Bullseye"
Debian 10.5 Released To Address The GRUB2 BootHole Vulnerability, Other Security Fixes
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
Devuan 3.0 Released For Debian 10 Without Systemd
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Wine Developer Begins Experimenting With macOS ARM64 Support
GNOME 3.38 Beta Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Month
System76 Preparing Coreboot Laptop With Core i9 10900K, Up To 128GB RAM
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell