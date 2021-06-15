DXVK 1.9 Brings Conservative Rasterization For Running Direct3D Games On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 June 2021 at 01:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
A new release of DXVK is available for running Direct3D 9/10/11 games over the Vulkan API that is most notably used by Steam Play (Proton) for allowing many Windows games to run gracefully on Linux.

With DXVK 1.9 there is basic support for various sub-sampled YUV texture formats for supporting video playback in some games like Nier Replicant and Contra: Rogue Corps. There is also now conservative rasterization support for DXVK 1.9 when paired with supported GPUs in order to allow NVIDIA ShadowLabs for Final Fantasy XV and other possible games.

DXVK 1.9 also has lower presentation latency by as much as one frame under some circumstances. There is also a frame rate limiter implementation that was added and can be controlled via an environment variable. DXVK 1.9 also brings a variety of bug fixes, including game-specific fixes benefiting TrackMania Forever, Halo 2, GTA IV (re-release), Final Fantasy XIII, and numerous other games.

More details on this big DXVK 1.9 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
FUTEX2 Linux Patches Updated To Support Variable-Sized Futexes
DXVK-NVAPI 0.3 Released For Being Able To Expose More Of NVIDIA's Public API Within Steam Play
Valve's GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 Released With Better Performance
CS:GO Trust Factor Fixed For Linux Gamers With Mesa Drivers
Steam on Linux Gaming Marketshare Steady For April
VKD3D-Proton 2.3 Released With Early DXR Support, Performance Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode Due To New Security Vulnerabilities (June 2021)
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released With Much Better Wayland Support, Usability Enhancements
Experimental Wayland Driver For Wine Now Supports Vulkan, Other Features