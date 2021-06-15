A new release of DXVK is available for running Direct3D 9/10/11 games over the Vulkan API that is most notably used by Steam Play (Proton) for allowing many Windows games to run gracefully on Linux.
With DXVK 1.9 there is basic support for various sub-sampled YUV texture formats for supporting video playback in some games like Nier Replicant and Contra: Rogue Corps. There is also now conservative rasterization support for DXVK 1.9 when paired with supported GPUs in order to allow NVIDIA ShadowLabs for Final Fantasy XV and other possible games.
DXVK 1.9 also has lower presentation latency by as much as one frame under some circumstances. There is also a frame rate limiter implementation that was added and can be controlled via an environment variable. DXVK 1.9 also brings a variety of bug fixes, including game-specific fixes benefiting TrackMania Forever, Halo 2, GTA IV (re-release), Final Fantasy XIII, and numerous other games.
More details on this big DXVK 1.9 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment