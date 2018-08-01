Blade Symphony Looks To Be An Impressive Sword Fighting Title For Linux Gamers

A big update to Blade Symphony game is due out later this month that is bringing Linux support to this game.
The game developers working on this Blade Symphony: Harmonious Prelude update have issued another release candidate and they now plan to ship the game on 27 September. Blade Symphony is a sword fighting action game with 1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2, sandbox free-for-all, and other game modes for this "tactical slash-em-up" game.
It turns out that the developer of the DXUP Direct3D 10-to-11 code for use with DXVK, Joshua Ashton, is one of the developers involved on Blade Symphony. In an email to Phoronix he confirmed today that there is support for Linux with this update.
There are also many improvements in this latest release candidate issued today. The details on that can be found at Blade-Symphony.com.
This Harmonious Prelude update also brings macOS support, multiple duels per arena, a new notification system, and other game-play enhancements.
This multiplayer action game is interestingly built atop Valve's Source Engine, so the Linux support should be in good shape and can't imagine the Linux system requirements being too high in that case.
More details on the game via Steam.
Add A Comment